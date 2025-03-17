Open Menu

MD SSWMB For Completing Cleanliness Arrangements As To Youm-e-Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 09:55 PM

The Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Tariq Ali Nizamani, Monday, directed to complete all necessary arrangements for ensuring cleanliness on the auspicious occasion of Youm-e-Ali

He, while chairing a meeting with all relevant officers and private companies, instructed to complete the arrangements for cleaning the procession routes of Youm-e-Ali around the metropolis, keep all dustbins clean on the procession routes and deploy additional staff and machinery, said a statement issued here.

The MD also directed to set up complaint camps and ensure timely redressal of complaints received on 1128 and the SSWMB complaints app so that maximum relief could be provided to the public.

He said that in connection with the Youm-e-Ali, 21st Ramazan ul mubarak, the arrangements for cleaning and sprinkling lime powder in the vicinity of masajid and Imambargahs and the routes of the main procession should be completed at the earliest.

The main procession of Youm-e-Ali brought out from Numaish Chowrangi District East and it culminates at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Khara Dar after marching on the traditional route.

Tariq Nizamani directed to ensure cleanliness and sprinkling lime powder at Numaish Chowrangi, Nishtar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Jamshed Road, Shah Najaf Road, Kharadar and other important thoroughfares, especially in the East and South districts. He instructed to ensure cleanliness on the National highway from Manzil Pump to Gulshan-e-Hadeed area as well.

In addition, a complaint camp will be established to ensure immediate redressal of the complaints received and to provide relief to the citizens, the MD SSWMB said and also directed to ensure complete coordination with other institutions including DMCs to provide relief to the citizens.

The public may lodge complaints related to cleanliness on the helpline number 1128 and the complaint app ‘SSWMB Complaints Karachi’.

