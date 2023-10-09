Open Menu

MD SSWMB For Improving Cleanliness Operations In District East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 08:38 PM

MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in district East

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah while taking notice of the slow pace of cleanliness operations in District East and lack of machinery and staff directed to improve the situation at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah while taking notice of the slow pace of cleanliness operations in District East and lack of machinery and staff directed to improve the situation at the earliest.

The MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) paid a surprise visit to different areas of district Karachi East on Monday and expressed displeasure at slow pace of the cleaning work and the poor condition of cleanliness, said a statement issued here.

Imtiaz Shah visited Tipu Sultan Road, Dhuraji, Abidabad, Muhammad Ali Society, National Stadium, NIPA Chowrangi, Kiran Hospital, Gulzar Hijri, Ghazi Village, University Road and other roads and areas and inspected garbage dumps and the overall situation in the area.

He expressed displeasure over the presence of a large amount of garbage over a vast area in Ghazi village.

He took notice of negligence and carelessness in work and lack of staff and machinery and directed to issue show cause notice to private company concerned.

The MD directed immediate replacement of dilapidated dust bins and mechanical sweeping of important highways and said that fines should be imposed on the contractors if cleanliness situation does not improve.

Imtiaz Shah expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of SSWMB operation officers and staff and instructed Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors to deploy vehicles and staff in the areas under their supervision early in the morning and also visit the areas in the morning and evening to monitor the cleaning work and regularly submit report in the regard.

He also directed to repair the damaged machinery at the earliest and brought them on the road and to take disciplinary action against the absent staff.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Poor Company Visit Vehicles Road Ghazi Muhammad Ali Imtiaz Ali Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Just ..

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court

21 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on ment ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on mental health as 24% Pakistanis un ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

30 minutes ago
 Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five ..

Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists killed in Zhob oper ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment ..

IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment to private educational instit ..

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister B ..

Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Murad Khan ..

15 minutes ago
Court grants bail to former PTI MPA's brother

Court grants bail to former PTI MPA's brother

15 minutes ago
 AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education ..

AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education across country

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

15 minutes ago
 Minister Information emphasizes equal education op ..

Minister Information emphasizes equal education opportunities for children

15 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in mid-February, Nawa ..

General elections to be held in mid-February, Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N: Raja R ..

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Federal General Budget ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan