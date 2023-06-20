MD SSWMB for increasing salaries of sanitary staff

UrduPoint.com

The Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Tuesday directed to increase in the salaries of sanitary workers, and helpers according to the minimum wages fixed by the government

The MD SSWMB while chairing a meeting with officials of private companies and officers of South, East, Malir, Kemari, Korangi, Central and West districts of Karachi instructed that basic problems of sanitary works should be solved on a priority basis.

He said that the wages of sanitary workers, helpers and others should be increased at par with minimum wages fixed by the government at Rs.962 per day as it was their basic right.

He directed the concerned officers, Chinese companies and contractors to devise a strategy in this regard, implement it at the earliest and submit a report till July 03, 2023.

In case of failure in devising the mechanism, fines would be imposed on private companies, he warned.

To ensure quality work, hardworking staff should be hired on good salaries and a database of employees also be maintained, he said adding that salaries should be paid only after confirmation of attendance of the employees.

"Until the problems of sanitary workers' attendance and timely payment of salaries are not resolved, there would not be a significant improvement in cleanliness," he asserted and stressed immediate corrective measures saying that timely payment of salaries would restore confidence of sanitary workers and improve their performance.

The MD also sought details of sub-contractors and the contracts.

