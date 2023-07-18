Open Menu

MD SSWMB For Special Measures To Ensure Cleanliness In Muharram Ul Haram

Published July 18, 2023

MD SSWMB for special measures to ensure cleanliness in Muharram ul Haram

The Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, on Tuesday, directed to take special measures in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram for ensuring cleanliness around Imambargahs and procession routes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, on Tuesday, directed to take special measures in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram for ensuring cleanliness around Imambargahs and procession routes.

The MD SSWMB while chairing a meeting further instructed the board officers and officials of private companies for finalising sanitation arrangements in consultation with relevant authorities and organisers of mourning congregations and processions.

He also called for setting up emergency camps, deployment of staff like every year and constituting special teams for ensuring cleanliness at Imambargahs, congregation places and routes of processions besides carrying out routine sanitation operations.

He directed all the private contractors to carry out the work of collecting garbage from the areas, garbage pits and GTS on an emergency basis by making all arrangements on a priority basis and no stone should be left unturned for providing relief to the citizens.

Imtiaz Shah appreciated all the officers and staff for their excellent performance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and said that certificates of appreciation would be awarded to them.

Complaint centres of SSWMB would also remain active to redress immediately the public complaints received at helpline number 1128 and SSWMB app Complaints Karachi.

