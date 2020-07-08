MD SSWMB inspects dewatering arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh paid a detailed visit to the East and South districts to inspect the drainage and garbage collection arrangements during the monsoon rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh paid a detailed visit to the East and South districts to inspect the drainage and garbage collection arrangements during the monsoon rains.

He visited Shahra-e-Faisal, Karsaz, Stadium Road, Dalmia, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Pehelwan Goth, University Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Mujahid Colony, M.A.Jinnah Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Zia-ud-Din Ahmed Road, Shaheen Complex, M.R Kayani Road, Teen Talwar, Zainab Market and other areas, said a statement on Wednesday.

He inspected the garbage collection work in Mujahid Colony and directed the concerned contractors to ensure cleanliness of garbage bins as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, during visit to Shahra-e-Quaideen, he took notice of the presence of rain-soaked bushes in the rubbish bin and directed to pick them up immediately.

He was accompanied by Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Director Operations Rafiq Sheikh, Deputy Director East Rehmatullah Pirzada, Deputy Director South Sami Sheikh, Assistant Director Farhan Awan, the contractor and others.

He also inspected the banners displayed in the areas in connection with the awareness campaign about cleaning activities.

He directed the officers and the concerned company to immediately rectify the complaints received at the complaint centre.

He also directed that teams should be mobilized to provide relief to the people in the rainy season.

He advised the public to contact complaint center for registering complaints in the district East at 021-35314171, 021-35314172, South 21-32744473, 021-32744474, Malir 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, Head Office WhatsApp no. 0318-1030851 and phone no. 021-99333702.