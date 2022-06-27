UrduPoint.com

MD SSWMB Seeks Appropriate Arrangements For Efficient Garbage Collection

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmad Channa while presiding over a meeting said that the private company assigned for garbage collection in district Central should deploy technical and experienced staff for operations, finance, procurement and other sections for garbage collection in the district Central as per the agreement

The MD SSWMB said that the shortage of machinery, other vehicles, mini-tippers, dustbins and sanitary workers should be overcome as per requirement within a week to cater the needs of garbage collection.

He further said that our priority is to provide immediate relief to the residents of district Central, maintain cleanliness in the city and lifting of garbage.

Complaints of the citizens regarding garbage collection can be resolved only when the company collects garbage from every household as per the agreement, he added.

He further said that for positive results, the company should formulate area-wise action plan. After the recruitment of experienced staff, their training is an integral part, he observed.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, directors, deputy directors and officials concerned of the private company.

