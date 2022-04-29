UrduPoint.com

MD SSWMB Seeks Better Sanitation Arrangements On Eid-ul-fitr Prayers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 09:24 PM

MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-fitr prayers

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Boards, Zubair Ahmed Channa Friday directed the officials concerned to further improve the sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr especially around the mosques and Namaz-e-Eid venues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Boards, Zubair Ahmed Channa Friday directed the officials concerned to further improve the sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr especially around the mosques and Namaz-e-Eid venues.

In a statement, the MD SSWMB said that special arrangements should be made around Eid prayers venues and mosques and observed that no negligence should be tolerated in this regard.

MD Solid Waste also visited mosques, Eid prayers venues in detail in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr and inspected the cleanliness situation.

He further directed that during Eid-ul-Fitr, the operation at GTS and Landfill site would be made more active round the clock.

He said that all private contractors are also required to continue working during the Eid holidays and to collect garbage from door-to-door, clean garbage bins and containers daily, and transfer the garbage to landfill site from GTS as per routine operations.

The concerned officers have also been directed to visit all the Namaz-e-Eid venues before Eid and check the cleanliness arrangements.

He said that this holy month of Ramazan-ul-mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr are very sacred for the entire Muslims and it is our duty to provide complete relief to the citizens.

The people are appealed to fulfill their responsibility by handing over the garbage to the sanitary workers of SSWMB or keep it in bags in the garbage bins.

More Stories From Pakistan



