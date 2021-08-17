MD SSWMB visits route of main Muharram procession to review arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Tuesday inspected the arrangements on the route of Muharram processions during a visit from Naumaish chowrangi to Kharadar.

He was accompanied by Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, concerned directors and other officials, said a spokesperson of SSWMB.

He said that the staff would be deployed to perform cleaning work in a timely manner.

All contractors concerned are directed to provide relief to the citizens and make all arrangements on priority basis to ensure cleaning.

Zubair Channa has directed the officials concerned to develop full coordination with other departments to facilitate the public including mourners.

The citizens could register their complaints on Whatsapp number 03181030851 or on SSWMB Karachi COMPLAINT application.