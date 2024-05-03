MD, STEVTA Visited BISP’s Zonal Office Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Manging Director, Sindh Technical education and Vocational Authority (STEVTA), Munwar Ali Mithyani, visited BISP’s Zonal Office in Sukkur on Friday.
He has visited the office of the Zonal Director, north zone, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
On this occasion, the Zonal Director of BISP, Zulfiqar Ali Abro, gave him a detailed briefing about the ongoing BISP-STEVTA projects, the performance of the department, and different initiatives of BISP.
The MD of STEVTA Mithyani said, "As BISP is one of the most renowned poverty alleviation programs in the world, we all should be committed to simplifying and further improving the system and performance of the Benazir Income Support Program."
He appreciated the work of staff in the north zone of Sukkur and hailed the services and keen interest of the Zonal Director of BISP, Zulfiqar Ali Abro, to resolve the issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of BISP on a top priority basis."
