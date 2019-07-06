MD Tourism inaugurates state-of-the-art Tourist facilitation centre in Dir Upper Bazaar

Managing Director Tourism Junaid Khan Saturday inaugurated a state of the art tourist facilitation centre in center in Dir Upper Bazaar, situated on a main Peshawar-Chitral road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director Tourism Junaid Khan Saturday inaugurated a state of the art tourist facilitation centre in center in Dir Upper Bazaar, situated on a main Peshawar-Chitral road

Accompanied with Director Tourists Services Ghulam Sarwar, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat and District sports and Youth Officer Mukhtiar Hussain were also present.

Talking to APP, Junaid Khan said that the government had taken steps in the right direction for exploring new venues and new sites to attract local and foreign tourists. He said with the exploration of tourism potential it would help in improving the live standard of the people living in these areas.

He disclosed this year new look has been given to the Polo at the roof top of the World at Shandur and more local and foreign tourists have already turned up to see the matchless polo event at the highest altitude polo ground of the world.

He said the tourism facilitation centre is situated in the Gateway of the Valleys for tourists and one of the prestigious landmarks of Dir Upper-Kumrat and Chitral. He said we want to equip the tourists facilitation centre fully upgraded with all facilities and guideline for the tourists ranging from reservation to Currency exchange under one roof.

"We have things in mind to give a look to the center to serve as a symbol of rich culture, landscape, scenic places, Junaid Khan said, adding, the Senior Minister for Tourism, Sports, and Youth Affairs would also pay visit and take an aerial view of different tourism sites and would take steps for ensure all out facilities to the tourists.

He said projects like adding attractive facilities including a rock climbing wall, shopping malls and amusement parks, camping pods like facilities.

"The Tourist Facilitation Centre has been designed in such a way that it can serve as a gateway of places in Upper Dir, Kumrat and Chitral for tourists and soon another such like facilities would be established in Kumrat as well," he said.

"The Centre is located at a central place and it will facilitate easy access to the visitors. From architecture to landscaping, everything looks like the local tradition. We will be planting Apple, almond and cherry trees near the buildings to let tourists feel as if they are in orchards in some village of Kumrat," Junaid said adding in the second phase, more facilities like a rock climbing wall, amusement park will be constructed in different places as well so that to keep the children busy as long as they stay." The Tourist Facilitation Centre has been designed to provide information including accommodations, banking, sight-seeing and shopping. The Centre has massive hall with dedicated counters for currency exchanges, ATMs, business and documentation centers, travel agencies, call centers, internet cafes, fishing permits, cloak rooms, post office besides police assistance and medical assistance.

"There should be Centre having the facilities of 50 plus rooms with modern facilities and dormitory for tourists who wish to stay there. Besides, this there is a conference room and multi-purpose hall which can be used for meetings, conventions and parties. For entertainment, an open air theatre surrounded by fountains is also part of the centre in the lawns and for health conscious tourists a health club laced with sophisticated equipment in order to engage them during the stay.

The Centre should have adequate space to accommodate hundreds of vehicles including buses. The Centre will have special ramps for physically challenged people. "The Centre is a living museum of different culture and rich heritage with modern facilities," Junaid Khan remarked.