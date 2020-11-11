MD USC for enhancing supply of essential items to consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Omar Lodhi on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure enhanced supply of essential items including wheat flour, sugar, Ghee and rice to the consumers to benefit a larger segment of population.

Presiding over a meeting at USC Multan zonal office, the MD also sought proposals from officials for expanding the USC stores network in South Punjab by opening new USC outlets.

Zonal manager Shahzad Khan, regional manager Chaudhry Sajjad, and other regional managers gave a detailed briefing to the MD on their performance.

Lodhi expressed satisfaction over availability of essential subsidized items including wheat flour (Atta), sugar, Ghee and rice but stressed on improving supplies so that a larger number of people hit by price hike in the open market could benefit from the relief provided by the PTI government.

MD also ordered strict observance of SOPs for prevention of COVID-19 and added that more facilities should be made available for the people at the USC stores.

ZM Shahzad Khan said that essential items were available at all USC stores in South Punjab with no hindrance in supplies to consumers. He added that total 530 USC stores, super markets, and mini markets were operational in Multan zone in addition to USC mobile vans.

Shahzad said that five USC mobile vans were operating in Multan city making the access of people to the subsidized essential items easy.

Later, MD Omar Lodhi visited a USC store in garden town and directed ZM and RMs to monitor stores on a daily basis.