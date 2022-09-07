MD USC visits ration bags disbursement centre

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Muhammad Ali Aamir paid a surprise visit to ration bags disbursement centre set up for flood victims in the city and checked the quality of commodities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Muhammad Ali Aamir paid a surprise visit to ration bags disbursement centre set up for flood victims in the city and checked the quality of commodities.

The managing director termed the quality and quantity of commodities satisfactory and said that USC team was working round the clock in flood affected areas.

Zonal manager USC Tahir Tagga briefed the managing director that ration bags were being distributed in Sindh, DG Khan and Rajanpur areas at the same time.

He said that the ration bags disbursement process was being monitored regularly. On this occasion, USC Regional Manager Chaudhary Sajjad was also present.