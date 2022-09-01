MD Utility Stores Corporation visits ration bags disbursement centre, checks quality

Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Muhammad Ali Aamir on Thursday paid a surprise visit to ration bags disbursement centre set up for flood stricken people in city and checked quality of commodities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Muhammad Ali Aamir on Thursday paid a surprise visit to ration bags disbursement centre set up for flood stricken people in city and checked quality of commodities.

Zonal manager USC Tahir Tagga briefed the MD about ration package being prepared for flood-hit people.

The ration bags included sugar, floor, ghee, rice, pulse, dry milk and other items.

He said the USC staff was busy in preparation of ration package round the clock. The ration bags disbursement process to flood-hit areas of Sindh and South Punjab by Federal government was underway transparently, he added.

MD USC Ali Aamir hailed the efforts of the staff.

On this occasion, regional manager USC Chaudhary Sajjad, Tehseen Khan Babar and other officials were present.