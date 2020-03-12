UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD WASA Checks Drainage Of Rainwater In City Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

MD WASA checks drainage of rainwater in city Faisalabad

Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry on Thursday visited different areas in the city to review the drainage of rainwater and working of field teams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry on Thursday visited different areas in the city to review the drainage of rainwater and working of field teams.

He visited Novelty Pull on Samundri road, D-Type colony, Samanabad, Sargodha road and other adjacent areas and found the areas clear from rainwater.

He directed the field staff to work diligently for complete drainage of rainwater.

He said that in first spell 23 mm and in second spell 19 mm rain had been recorded in the city while WASA has system for drainage of 20 mm rainwater.

He said that WASA operational teams were busy in drainage of rainwater in the city, and different roads including Sargodha road, Samanabad, Civil Lines, Jail road, Daewoo road had been cleared from rainwater.

Related Topics

Jail Road Sargodha Samundri From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

34 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

34 minutes ago

49 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

1 hour ago

Path to peace passes through Afghanistan: Chief of ..

33 seconds ago

Iran's Zarif Demands US Lift Sanctions Amid Fight ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.