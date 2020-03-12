MD WASA checks drainage of rainwater in city Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry on Thursday visited different areas in the city to review the drainage of rainwater and working of field teams.

He visited Novelty Pull on Samundri road, D-Type colony, Samanabad, Sargodha road and other adjacent areas and found the areas clear from rainwater.

He directed the field staff to work diligently for complete drainage of rainwater.

He said that in first spell 23 mm and in second spell 19 mm rain had been recorded in the city while WASA has system for drainage of 20 mm rainwater.

He said that WASA operational teams were busy in drainage of rainwater in the city, and different roads including Sargodha road, Samanabad, Civil Lines, Jail road, Daewoo road had been cleared from rainwater.