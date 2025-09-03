MD WASA denies news of sewerage project funds being withheld:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director,Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sargodha, Azizullah Khan, has strongly refuted reports suggesting that funds for the Rs14 billion sewerage project approved for Sargodha have been withheld.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday,he clarified that the release of funds was proceeding as per routine, with the Chief Minister Punjab already granting approval.“The disbursement of funds will be ensured within the next two months,” he remarked.

The MD WASA highlighted that a modern sewerage system would be developed in the city and the project was currently under review to make it more effective and sustainable.

He further stated that the mega project would be completed within two years, with funds to be released in phases every six months to ensure its timely completion.