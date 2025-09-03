Open Menu

MD WASA Denies News Of Sewerage Project Funds Being Withheld:

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

MD WASA denies news of sewerage project funds being withheld:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director,Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sargodha, Azizullah Khan, has strongly refuted reports suggesting that funds for the Rs14 billion sewerage project approved for Sargodha have been withheld.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday,he clarified that the release of funds was proceeding as per routine, with the Chief Minister Punjab already granting approval.“The disbursement of funds will be ensured within the next two months,” he remarked.

The MD WASA highlighted that a modern sewerage system would be developed in the city and the project was currently under review to make it more effective and sustainable.

He further stated that the mega project would be completed within two years, with funds to be released in phases every six months to ensure its timely completion.

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

14 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

14 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

14 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

14 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

14 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

14 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan