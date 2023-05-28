UrduPoint.com

MD WASA Directs Officials To Ensure Water Supply To Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MD WASA directs officials to ensure water supply to consumers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer has directed the relevant officials to ensure water supply to the consumers.

He also instructed the officers to stay in touch with Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) authorities to tackle the issues caused by load shedding in the city.

According to a WASA spokesman, the MD while chairing a meeting reviewed arrangements finalized to supply uninterrupted water to the residents during the summer season.

The MD directed the relevant officers to adjust the schedule of tube wells for water supply to the residents keeping in view the electricity load shedding and also instructed them to extend the duration of tube wells in different areas in case of electricity load shedding.

The MD ordered the authorities to regularly monitor and ensure the attendance of tube wells and valve operators.

He also suspended a tube well operator and valve man who remained absent from his duty.

The MD directed the officers to take strict action against tube well and valve operators found absent from their duties.

Negligence on the part of the officials would not be tolerated and no relaxation would be given to such staffers, he added.

The employees who work hard and show commitment are assets of the agency and all resources would be utilized for their welfare, Muhammad Tanveer said.

WASA spokesman informed that the MD had directed the Assistant Directors of different areas to submit water supply reports on a daily basis.

