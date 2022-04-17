MD WASA directs officials to work hard to prevent dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi Raja Shaukat Mahmood has directed the officials of the authority to work hard to prevent dengue.

According to a WASA spokesman, the authority was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He informed that WASA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to control and prevent dengue.

Taking measures, WASA had constituted seven working teams in Rawal Town and Potohar Town, which works on daily basis to eliminate the dengue larvae in Rawalpindi city.

Similarly, accumulated water in streets and roads were sucked through sucking and jet machines, he added.

Moreover, the sewerage staff was also working on cleaning drains and small outlets besides manholes to improve drainage system in order to prevent the disease.

WASA employees were well trained by the health department and possess the capability of differentiating between larvae and dengue mosquitoes, he informed.

Working in the field, the field staff if detects larvae from any house, it is removed and the house is supplied clean drinking water through water tankers, he said.

A regular survey of houses, drains, roofs, lawns etc, is made by WASA staff. Old, rubbish goods and tyres are removed from streets, residential colonies to prevent spread of dengue, he added.

395