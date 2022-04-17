UrduPoint.com

MD WASA Directs Officials To Work Hard To Prevent Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MD WASA directs officials to work hard to prevent dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi Raja Shaukat Mahmood has directed the officials of the authority to work hard to prevent dengue.

According to a WASA spokesman, the authority was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He informed that WASA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to control and prevent dengue.

Taking measures, WASA had constituted seven working teams in Rawal Town and Potohar Town, which works on daily basis to eliminate the dengue larvae in Rawalpindi city.

Similarly, accumulated water in streets and roads were sucked through sucking and jet machines, he added.

Moreover, the sewerage staff was also working on cleaning drains and small outlets besides manholes to improve drainage system in order to prevent the disease.

WASA employees were well trained by the health department and possess the capability of differentiating between larvae and dengue mosquitoes, he informed.

Working in the field, the field staff if detects larvae from any house, it is removed and the house is supplied clean drinking water through water tankers, he said.

A regular survey of houses, drains, roofs, lawns etc, is made by WASA staff. Old, rubbish goods and tyres are removed from streets, residential colonies to prevent spread of dengue, he added.

395

Related Topics

Dengue Water Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

14 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.