MD WASA directs to expedite de-siltation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahoor Ahmad Dogar on Friday has directed the Deputy Director Sewerage to accelerate the de-siltation drive to clean the sewerage lines in their respective areas.

The cleanliness operation of sewerage lines was underway to overcome the drainage complaints of the citizens and the teams were active round the clock for de-siltation at sewerage sub-division level.

The performance report regarding de-siltation drive was presented to MD WASA by Sewerage Sub-divisions. The teams have cleaned the dozens of sewer holes at various areas of city during the drive.