UrduPoint.com

MD WASA Directs To Expedite De-siltation Drive

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MD WASA directs to expedite de-siltation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahoor Ahmad Dogar on Friday has directed the Deputy Director Sewerage to accelerate the de-siltation drive to clean the sewerage lines in their respective areas.

The cleanliness operation of sewerage lines was underway to overcome the drainage complaints of the citizens and the teams were active round the clock for de-siltation at sewerage sub-division level.

The performance report regarding de-siltation drive was presented to MD WASA by Sewerage Sub-divisions. The teams have cleaned the dozens of sewer holes at various areas of city during the drive.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

4 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.