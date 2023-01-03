UrduPoint.com

MD WASA Expresses Gratitude To Govt Functionaries For Resolving Salaries, Pension Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 10:39 PM

MD WASA expresses gratitude to govt functionaries for resolving salaries, pension issue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The acting Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saeed Anjum has said unfortunately the agency kept facing stringent financial problems for many years and which also directly affected WASA's workforce as well.

Speaking at a function held at the secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) here on Tuesday to celebrate payment of salaries and pensions of the last 6 months, the MD thanked Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput for their help.

He said the acting Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Hyderabad's Deputy Commissioner, played an important role in arranging funds for payment of unpaid salaries, pensions, gratuity and other allowances.

The President HDA Labour Union Sajid Taqi and General Secretary Insaf Ali Lashari also expressed their gratitude towards the government functionaries for their help to resolve long pending issues of unpaid salaries and pensions.

