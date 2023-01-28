UrduPoint.com

MD WASA For 100% Recovery To Prevent Financial Crisis

Published January 28, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed the recovery department to ensure 100 percent recovery targets to prevent the department's financial crisis.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on recovery here on Saturday, he gave a special task to the engineering department and directed all SDOs to visit the field to spot illegal connections, causing loss to the department. He asked them to check domestic consumers' bills and review tariff categories to identify irregularities.

He also ordered officers concerned to revisit the billing of private housing schemes. He said that the department depended on its monthly recovery, adding that payment of salaries and pensions would not be possible if the department failed to improve the recovery.

