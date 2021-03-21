UrduPoint.com
MD WASA For Cleanliness Of Sewerage Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

MD WASA for cleanliness of sewerage lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal directed officials to speed up cleanliness process of sewerage lines.

He said that the complaints regarding sewer issues will be culminated due to cleanliness of sewerage lines.

MD WASA directed field staff to ensure their presence into the field and warned zero tolerance over absence from duty.

Nasir Iqbal also ordered WASA officials to make de-silting drive more effective and asked de-siltation teams to clean the manholes in night timing.

He directed teams deputed for cleanliness to ensure all preventive measures during cleanliness of sewerage lines.

The teams launched sewer lines cleanliness drive at Ghanta Ghar, Hassanabad, Shamas Abad and other areas of the city.

