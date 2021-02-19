UrduPoint.com
MD WASA For Cleanliness Of Sewerage Lines In City

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

MD WASA for cleanliness of sewerage lines in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal has imposed emergency in WASA about cleanliness of sewerage lines in the city as special plan was also devised.

The special plan was devised to check the de-siltation drive and to keep the disposal stations free fall.

The proper task was also assigned to WASA officials concerned for special cleanliness drive of sewerage lines and to monitor the performance of disposal stations at all areas of the city.

MD WASA directed all deputy directors to ensure resolving the complaints regarding drainage at their respective areas quickly and also improved the response time further.

He ordered officials to ensure presence of staff into field and submit report on daily basis.

