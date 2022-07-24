MD WASA for complete drainage of rainwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Qaisar Raza has directed the officials and staff to remain into the field till complete drainage of rainwater after intermittent rain in the city on Sunday.

The high alert remained continue in sewerage and disposal stations divisions as rain lashes the city.

The report compiled by disposal station division about rain was submitted to MD WASA in which highest 15 mm rain recorded at old Shujabad road disposal station.

Likewise, 12 mm rain was recorded at Karri Jamandan and 10 mm rain at Chungi No 9 disposal stations.

The field staff along with machinery remained busy to drain out the rainwater at various roads of the city and low lying areas.