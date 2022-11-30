MD WASA for crackdown against defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jawad Kaleemullah directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against defaulters of water supply and sewerage connections.

Presiding over a meeting of the recovery directorate here on Wednesday, the managing director WASA said that monthly bills of water supply and sewerage were the only source of income of the department and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that a crackdown was already continued by the recovery department, however, it was being made more comprehensive for achieving the recovery target.

Jawad Kaleemullah said that a recovery target of Rs 60 million has been set for the month of December and it would be achieved at any cost. He said that problems of the recovery department including promotions and others would be resolved soon for bringing more improvement in performance.

MD WASA directed officers concerned to cover missing manholes and resolve public complaints within 24 hours in their respective areas.