MD WASA for expediting work on sewerage pipelines replacement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Nasir Iqbal, ordered staffers to expedite work on replacement of sewerage lines at Nawabpur road besides extending relief to people of adjacent areas.

He issued these directions while inspecting 48 inch sewerage pipelines replacement at Nawabpur road.

He called officers of water supply and sewerage section at the site to discuss related issues.

The MD was briefed that work has been accomplished at one thousand feet line of total 3250 feet.

The MD also reviewed water supply system during the ongoing work and was informedthat the water was being supplied by water bowzers in areas where supply was suspended temporarily.