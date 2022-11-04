MD WASA for improving public service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Multan Managing Director Zahoor Ahmad Dogar directed the officials concerned to play their due role to improve public service delivery to facilitate the citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress on ongoing uplift projects here on Friday.

The managing director said that the major issue of the city was sewerage and added that the reputation of the department was getting damaged due to non-rehabilitation of roads under the uplift projects.

Dogar further said it was top priority to ensure drainage system and the repairing of roads and added that de-silting drive would be made more effective through monitoring to provide relief to citizens. He directed the officials to expedite work on uplift projects and to ease the miseries of people.