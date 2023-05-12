MD WASA for launching crackdown against defaulters

Managing Director WASA, Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, directed officials to launch a crackdown against defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Managing Director WASA, Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, directed officials to launch a crackdown against defaulters.

He ordered to disconnect the connections of all defaulting private housing societies without any dissemination.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

He directed to speed up the implementation on the action plan regarding the improvement in the institution's discipline and monthly recovery.

MD WASA asked officials to ensure biometric attendance of all WASA employees and payment of salaries subjected to a biometric attendance certificate.

He directed officials to use all available resources including recovery to enhance the income of the department.

Chaudhary Danish also ordered to seal tube wells and other installations over non-payment of eco-fer bills and send their challans to the court of special judicial magistrate.

On this occasion, Director Admin and Recovery Mansoor Ahmed, Director Finance Muhammad Saeed Dogar, Director Engineering Abdul Salam, Director Works Arif Abbas and others were present.