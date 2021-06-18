UrduPoint.com
MD WASA For Pre-monsoon Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

MD WASA for pre-monsoon arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal directed the officials of sewerage and disposal station divisions to accelerate the arrangements regarding monsoon rains.

He ordered deputy directors disposal stations to keep all disposal stations free fall and also submit the report regarding pump houses and generators on daily basis.

The report about de-silting at sewerage sub-division level was presented to MD WASA and he ordered to make the sewerage lines cleanliness more effective.

He said that the sewer complaints could be addressed only due to cleanliness of sewerage lines.

