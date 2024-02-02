Open Menu

MD WASA For Preparing Waste Water Project Design

Published February 02, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish, said on Friday that the Waste Water Treatment Plant and Sludge Carrier project was a milestone

The start of the mega project would not only end the environmental pollution but also eliminate concerns regarding the disposal of sewage water in the canals and our future generation also be protected from the danger of pollution of underground water due to sewerage water.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the consultant team leader of the Asian Development Bank Mr. Frenz and other officers under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Infrastructure Investment Program. Director Admin Ahsan Bilal Qureshi, Deputy Director Planning and Design Wasa Muhammad Nadeem and other officers were present.

He directed to preparation of the engineering design of the wastewater treatment plant project by keeping in mind the growing population of the city till 2050.

He directed pay special focus on energy generation projects as most of the budget WASA is spent on the payment of electricity bills. The work on the solar project was in progress speedily at the Suraj Miani disposal station to reduce the volume of expenditure on electricity bills.

The project has already started and the launch of solarization schemes at other places will bring a significant reduction in the cost of electricity bills. MD WASA also discussed about de-silting plan, the proposal of underground water tanks and the preparation of a monitoring dashboard with the support of WASA Lahore to deal with any emergency during monsoon season.

