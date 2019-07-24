UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD WASA For Replacing Old Sewerage Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

MD WASA for replacing old sewerage lines

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officials concerned to take initiatives for replacement of old sewerage lines under Annual Development Programme 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officials concerned to take initiatives for replacement of old sewerage lines under Annual Development Programme 2019-20.

While presiding over meeting regarding replacement of old sewerage lines at WASA head office Shamasabad here on Wednesday, he directed the WASA officials and consultant NESPAK to personally visit the old sewerage lines at each sewerage division level.

He ordered to prepare the design of old sewerage lines as per recommendations of master plan.

Deputy Managing Director Nasim Khalid Chandio, deputy directors sewerage and chief engineer NESPAK also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Visit

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

1 hour ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Pledges to Deliver Brexi ..

4 seconds ago

European Businesses Urge EU to Ease Entry Rules fo ..

6 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city Multan ..

7 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives Doha

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.