MD WASA for replacing old sewerage lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officials concerned to take initiatives for replacement of old sewerage lines under Annual Development Programme 2019-20.

While presiding over meeting regarding replacement of old sewerage lines at WASA head office Shamasabad here on Wednesday, he directed the WASA officials and consultant NESPAK to personally visit the old sewerage lines at each sewerage division level.

He ordered to prepare the design of old sewerage lines as per recommendations of master plan.

Deputy Managing Director Nasim Khalid Chandio, deputy directors sewerage and chief engineer NESPAK also attended the meeting.