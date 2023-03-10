MD WASA for solving sewer related problems prior to start of Ramadan

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed the authorities to keep arrangements completed in view of the coming holy month of Ramadan

He presided over a meeting with regard to development schemes and revenue, on Friday.

He said that sewerage and manholes lids related problems in adjacent areas of all Mosques should be solved at the earliest.

The MD further directed to ensure timely completion of development schemes. Desiliting operation should be completed as per schedule, he added.

He further said that monsoon ponding points should be kept clear.

Ghufran Ahmad said that all directors should play their role in keeping expenses less.

Crackdown against defaulters should continue, he maintained.