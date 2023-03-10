UrduPoint.com

MD WASA For Solving Sewer Related Problems Prior To Start Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

MD WASA for solving sewer related problems prior to start of Ramadan

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed the authorities to keep arrangements completed in view of the coming holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed the authorities to keep arrangements completed in view of the coming holy month of Ramadan.

He presided over a meeting with regard to development schemes and revenue, on Friday.

He said that sewerage and manholes lids related problems in adjacent areas of all Mosques should be solved at the earliest.

The MD further directed to ensure timely completion of development schemes. Desiliting operation should be completed as per schedule, he added.

He further said that monsoon ponding points should be kept clear.

Ghufran Ahmad said that all directors should play their role in keeping expenses less.

Crackdown against defaulters should continue, he maintained.

Related Topics

Water All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.