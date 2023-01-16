UrduPoint.com

MD WASA For Special Campaign To Spot Illegal Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 08:43 PM

MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal connections

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Chaudhry Muhammad Danish on Monday directed the officers concerned to launch a special campaign to spot illegal connections causing loss of revenue to the civic body

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Chaudhry Muhammad Danish on Monday directed the officers concerned to launch a special campaign to spot illegal connections causing loss of revenue to the civic body.

Presiding over a meeting here, he underlined the need for steps on a war footing for ensuring 100 percent recovery. He said that illegal connections of sewerage and water supply were causing loss to Wasa and added that special arrangements were being made to spot and disconnect illegal connections.

MD Wasa added that 100 percent recovery would be ensured at all union councils and for this purpose, operational and recovery sections should launch a joint campaign.

He said that stern action would be taken against defaulters without any discrimination and urged consumers to cooperate with the department by paying their all pending dues enabling WASA bring more improvement in performance and service delivery.

Danish added that manhole covers and sewerage related complaints were being resolved on priority under zero tolerance policy. He urged officers concerned to visit field especially the sites of ongoing development projects in order to ensure completion of the projects at the earliest adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Related Topics

Water Visit All

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for estab ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for establishing Digital Banks

24 seconds ago
 Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds ..

Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

48 seconds ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy Transition

14 minutes ago
 President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arm ..

President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arms deliveries to Ukraine

51 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns murder of Abdul ..

52 seconds ago
 &#039;Sharrai&#039; application witnesses huge dem ..

&#039;Sharrai&#039; application witnesses huge demand for car sales

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.