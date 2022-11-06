UrduPoint.com

MD WASA For Speedy Rehabilitation Of Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MD WASA for speedy rehabilitation of roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahoor Ahmed Dogar directed officers concerned to rapidly start rehabilitation work of roads after the completion of WASA projects.

During his visit to review progress of different ongoing projects here on Sunday, the MD Wasa said that all development projects were being completed keeping in view the public facilitation.

He directed WASA officers, consultants and contractors to start rehabilitation work of the roads affected by the WASA-related projects.

Dogar said that efforts were being made to "acquire funds needed" from the provincial government for repair and renovation work at Nawabpur road. He said that the repairing of the Nawabpur road would bring ease in people's lives as the traffic flow would be uninterrupted after the completion of the project.

