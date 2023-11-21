Open Menu

MD WASA Holds Meeting With Officials, Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

MD WASA holds meeting with officials, staff

The newly posted acting Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zafar Ali Jatoi held introductory meetings with the agency's officials and staff at his office here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The newly posted acting Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zafar Ali Jatoi held introductory meetings with the agency's officials and staff at his office here on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the employees should forget the past problems and hindrances and dedicate themselves towards providing better water supply and drainage services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

Jatoi also sought suggestions from the employees to improve the revenue generation system and to ensure timely payment of salaries to the staff.

He said all the manholes in the city should be covered to avoid any untoward incident.

The acting MD emphasized that he wanted to institute reforms in WASA and to materialize his objective he wanted the cooperation of the staff.

Jatoi said he would ensure that the issues of all the staff were addressed so that they could optimally deliver in their jobs.

The executive engineers of water supply and drainage, Director Finance Mohsin Nazar Jaffri and other officials attended the meeting.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Jatoi All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Police arrest five accused, recovered gutka, Motor ..

Police arrest five accused, recovered gutka, Motorcycles

8 minutes ago
 Two-day Kathak workshop begins at Alhamra Arts Cen ..

Two-day Kathak workshop begins at Alhamra Arts Center

8 minutes ago
 No peace without settlement of Jammu & Kashmir iss ..

No peace without settlement of Jammu & Kashmir issue: Caretaker Prime Minister A ..

8 minutes ago
 No country can move forward unless its people have ..

No country can move forward unless its people have a strong cultural identity: J ..

8 minutes ago
 EU recognizes Pakistan’s legislative progress in ..

EU recognizes Pakistan’s legislative progress in GSP Report

17 minutes ago
 PPP gears up for its 56th Foundation Day celebrati ..

PPP gears up for its 56th Foundation Day celebrations

17 minutes ago
1 Killed, 03 injured in road accident in Wah Cantt ..

1 Killed, 03 injured in road accident in Wah Cantt.

17 minutes ago
 DCC renews commitment from international developme ..

DCC renews commitment from international development partners

16 minutes ago
 G-B sets bid of $5,500 for 20 Himalayan ibex permi ..

G-B sets bid of $5,500 for 20 Himalayan ibex permits for hunting

16 minutes ago
 Secretary RTA issues strict instructions to bus st ..

Secretary RTA issues strict instructions to bus stand managers

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest 10 traffickers, seize over 11kg of n ..

Police arrest 10 traffickers, seize over 11kg of narcotics

16 minutes ago
 Representatives of KCCI met to Commerce Minister

Representatives of KCCI met to Commerce Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan