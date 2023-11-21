MD WASA holds meeting with officials, staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The newly posted acting Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zafar Ali Jatoi held introductory meetings with the agency's officials and staff at his office here on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the employees should forget the past problems and hindrances and dedicate themselves towards providing better water supply and drainage services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

Jatoi also sought suggestions from the employees to improve the revenue generation system and to ensure timely payment of salaries to the staff.

He said all the manholes in the city should be covered to avoid any untoward incident.

The acting MD emphasized that he wanted to institute reforms in WASA and to materialize his objective he wanted the cooperation of the staff.

Jatoi said he would ensure that the issues of all the staff were addressed so that they could optimally deliver in their jobs.

The executive engineers of water supply and drainage, Director Finance Mohsin Nazar Jaffri and other officials attended the meeting.

