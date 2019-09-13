UrduPoint.com
MD WASA Hyderabad Resigns Citing Health Conditions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:12 PM

Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saleemuddin Arain Friday resigned from his post, citing his health condition as the reason

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Saleemuddin Arain Friday resigned from his post, citing his health condition as the reason.

The official sources of WASA informed that Arain also returned his official vehicle to Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), the parent organization of WASA.

The sources said the sudden resignation of Arain had worried the officers and staff of WASA which was perpetually dealing with a financial crunch as the agency's employees remained unpaid for months.

The sources informed that the officials of HDA and WASA had been trying to contact Arain to ask him about his sudden resignation, but the MD was unavailable for a meeting and his cell phone was also switched off.

