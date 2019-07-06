UrduPoint.com
MD Wasa Inspects Disposal Of Rainwater In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:25 PM

MD Wasa inspects disposal of rainwater in city

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry visited various parts of the city on Saturday and checked the capacity of disposal stations to pump out rainwater

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry visited various parts of the city on Saturday and checked the capacity of disposal stations to pump out rainwater.

He expressed his satisfaction on working of Wasa disposal stations and said that the stagnant rainwater had been pumped out with the help of generators. He said that it was the heaviest rain of the current seasons which inundated the streets and roads of the city and created flood-like situation in low-laying areas.

However, efficient staff of Wasa pumped out the rainwater within few hours with the help of de-watering sets from various parts of the city including Akbar Chowk, Sheikhupura Road, Millat Chowk, Sialvi Road, General Hospital Samanabad area, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Office area, Sargodha Road, Gate Chowk Sitiana Road, D-Type Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Madina Town, Abdullahpur Bridge, etc.

