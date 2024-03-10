MD WASA Makes Obtaining NOC Mandatory For All Water Connections
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Khemtio has made his approval mandatory for all new water supply and drainage connections for all types of consumers.
The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), which is parent organization of WASA, Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Sunday that the MD's No Objection Certificate (NOC) would also be required for changing bore of water and for repair and maintenance works on existing connections.
According to him, the rule would also apply on the connections given to the departments of the Federal, provincial and local governments as well as on the bulk, commercial, industrial and domestic consumers.
He said the MD had taken a strong notice of the irregularities being committed by the subordinate officials in WASA in the process of issuing the NOC.
The spokesman added that all the executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, manager commercial, deputy managers commercial, taxation officer, assistant taxation officers and supervisors had been warned by the MD in that regard.
He apprised that the officials had been cautioned that any approval given without obtaining NOC from his office would be considered connivance in water theft and which would entail disciplinary action against the officials.
The MD had also warned the officials that he would not accept any excuse if his new directives were overlooked, he added.
Recent Stories
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imposters arrested for fraudulently posing as law enforcement officials7 minutes ago
-
Shoaib emerges triumphant in men's singles final, secures title at POF Tennis Complex8 minutes ago
-
Cop among two shot dead17 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Heer Ranja director Masood Pervez observed17 minutes ago
-
Newly constructed Jamia Mosque inaugurated in Komila City17 minutes ago
-
Transport officials recover excess fares charged from passengers17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers intensified, 1,757 arrested across Punjab38 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Focuses on economic revival: Musadik48 minutes ago
-
Farmers express concern over hike in tariffs of gas, petroleum products1 hour ago
-
Steps for early sowing of cotton being ensured1 hour ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Tando Adam to celebrate victory of Asif Ali Zardari1 hour ago
-
AC cracks down on price gouging at H-9 Sunday Bazaar1 hour ago