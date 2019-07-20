MD WASA orders for expediting work on uplift schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim on Saturday directed officials to accelerate pace of work on sewerage and water supply uplift schemes in their areas.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding community development programme, here on Saturday.

He ordered for resolving issues facing people due to digging of roads and streets for laying the water supply pipes. He ordered that dug-up places should not be left unattended for long time in the rainy season.

He reviewed progress on 17 ongoing uplift schemes and directed the officials for ensuring quality of work and timely completion of the schemes.

Deputy Managing Director Naseem Khalid Chandio, Director Engineering Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and other officials were present.