MD Wasa orders swift response on sewerage complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan Nasir Iqbal ordered all the deputy directors (sewerage) to come up with a comprehensive plan for their respective areas to swiftly respond to sewerage complaints to provide immediate relief to the people.

During inspection of ongoing work on sewerage scheme at Hafiz Jamal road, Chah Jammu Wala, and Suraj Kund road, the MD said, areas where old sewerage lines were undergoing process of replacement under an ongoing scheme, should also be focused and utilize all resources to dispose of sewerage waste.

Director Works Shahzad Munir, deputy directors sewerage Ghulam Mustafa and others accompanied him on the occasion.

Nasir Iqbal ordered immediate thrust boring work on a sinking manhole at Chungi No 14 and ordered to address crown failure at Chah Jammu Wala within a week. Officials informed him that 24 inch size pipe was being laid to a length of 130 feet adding that only one pipe is to be laid and one manhole to be built.

At Suraj Kund road, he assured traders to resolve sewerage complaints caused by ongoing road construction and promised Wilayatabad residents to solve their sewerage problems at the earliest.