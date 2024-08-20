MD WASA reprimands officers over non-redressal of public complaints

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Aamer Aziz has reprimanded WASA officers and official over non-redressal of public complaints and said that no compromise would be made in this regard at al

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Aamer Aziz has reprimanded WASA officers and official over non-redressal of public complaints and said that no compromise would be made in this regard at all.

During a meeting here on Tuesday, he checked redressal ratio and expressed dismay over negligence and lethargic attitude of WASA officials regarding addressing public complaints received through Chief Minister's Portal and Special Monitoring Unit, etc.

He directed the WASA Officers for resolving water supply and sewerage related complaints within 24 hours and warned that strict action would be taken against those officials and officers who would fail to comply with these orders.

The MD WASA said that consumers were the precious asset of the agency. Hence, the WASA was trying its optimum best to provide quality service to them in addition to resolving their complaints on top priority basis, he added.