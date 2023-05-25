UrduPoint.com

MD WASA Reviews Water Supply Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MD WASA reviews water supply arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer here on Thursday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements to supply uninterrupted water to the residents during the summer season.

The meeting was attended by the relevant officers of water supply and sewerage.

The MD directed the officials to adjust the schedule of tube wells for water supply to the residents keeping in view the electricity load shedding and also instructed them to extend the duration of tube wells in different areas.

The MD ordered the relevant authorities to regularly monitor and ensure the attendance of tube wells and valve operators.

He also suspended a tube well operator and valve man who remained absent from his duty.

The MD directed the officers to take strict action against tube well and valve operators found absent from their duties.

"Negligence on the part of the officials will not be tolerated and no relaxation would be given to such staffers," he stressed.

"The employees who work hard and show commitment are assets of the agency and all resources will be utilized for their welfare," Muhammad Tanveer said.

WASA spokesman informed that the MD had directed the Assistant Directors of different areas to submit water supply reports on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Managing Director, Engineer Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Director of Water Supply Toseef Ghori, and Assistant Directors of Water Supply and Sewerage.

