MD WASA Urges Citizens Not To Put Floating Material In Sewer System

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MD WASA urges citizens not to put floating material in sewer system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza Sunday urged the citizens to avoid throwing waste, plastic bags and other floating material into sewerage system which creates troubles for the department as well as citizens.

The construction of additional manhole has been completed at Ghanta Ghar chowk as sewerage system of Hussain Agahi Hathar road was choked off for last four days due to shopper bags and other floating material entered into the sewer system via drains water of walled city area.

On which MD WASA had ordered for construction of additional manhole and utilization of all possible resources to provide temporary relief and report was submitted with MD office today in this regard.

The report regarding crown failure at Al-Falah market New Multan was also presented to MD WASA and he directed all safety measures on the site and launching of repairing work as early as possible.

