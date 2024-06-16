MD WASA urges citizens not to throw entrails, garbage in nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, urged citizens on Sunday not to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals, garbage and solid waste in Nullahs.

The citizens have been asked to throw entrails and garbage in Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) bins so that they can be removed easily.

According to the WASA spokesman, the agency on the directives of the Managing Director (MD) has finalised a plan for Eid-ul-Azha. The authority has cancelled the leaves of operational staff and all personnel have been directed to perform their duties with dedication and in accordance with the plan.

The Tubewell operators, valve man and repair teams have been directed to remain present on their duties during Eid holidays while the Directors and Deputy Directors would supervise the whole operation.

A comprehensive strategy has been finalized to provide uninterrupted water and sewage facilities to the citizens.

He informed that the MD while chairing a meeting had directed the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens on Eid ul Azha.

The MD also issued special instructions to the sewage staff to visit important mosques and Eidgahs and ensure that the sewage lines are clear and no manholes should be uncovered, he said adding that water supply and sewerage officers have been appointed as focal persons for the Eid holidays who would monitor WASA Complaints Cell and would also remain present on the spot in case of any kind of emergency.

Assistant Director Muhammad Afzal Baloch (0332-5123897) Sewerage and Assistant Director Asim Nazir (0334-5393442) Water Supply would be the resource persons.

According to WASA duty roster, Director Sewerage Saadon Basra (0316-0444870), Assistant Director Muhammad Afzal (0332-5123897), Sub Engineer Haseeb (0341-5069552), Sub Engineer Adil Afzal (0311-5552255) would be the focal persons of WASA for matters related to sewage.

Sub-Engineer Fakhr Ijaz (0332-2344414) Liaquat Bagh, Sub-Engineer Raja Shoaib (0311-8543385) Mohammadi Chowk, Sub-Engineer Mohammad Tufail (0305-6909950) Shamsabad, Sub-Engineer Saad Faiz (0316-5114296) Commercial Market, Assistant Director Ahmed Hasan (0321-9477240) ) Dhama Syedan and Chak Jalal Deen, Sub Engineer Muhammad Umair Hashmat Ali College, Sub Engineer Naushad Aslam, Dhama Syedan, Sub Engineer Muhammad Ishtiaq, Chak Jalal Deen and Sub Engineer Adeel Azhar (0321-5812202) would be focal person of Gulzar Quaid-ul-Noor Colony and Kotha Kalan Water Supply Offices.

MD WASA also directed Director Admin Muhammad Umar Farooq to make surprise visits to the field during the Eid holidays.

The spokesman informed that the attendance of tube well operators and valvemen would be checked and the complaint offices at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Gulzar-e-Quaid would remain operational during Eid Holidays.

Similarly, water supply complaint offices of PP-6, Dhama Syedan, Al-Noor Colony and Chak Jalal Din would work during the holidays. Likewise, water bowser section Liaquat Bagh, Saidpur Road (Safaid Tanky), Gulzar-e-Quaid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, would also remain operational and supervised by Incharge Water Bowser Sector.

The residents can also get their complaints registered about sewerage system in complaint offices of Moti Mahal, Commercial Market Office, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Sewerage Office, and Bagh Sardaran, which would be functional during the holidays.

The staff have been directed that all available resources should be utilized to facilitate the citizens during Eid days and negligence on their part would not be tolerated, he said.

The citizens can visit the nearest complaint centre or contact WASA toll-free number 1334 in case of any kind of complaint, he added.