MD WASA urges citizens not to throw solid waste in sewerage lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The citizens have been requested not to throw solid waste and garbage in the sewerage lines so that the complaints of the choked drains and overflowing gutters could be controlled.

According to Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Raja Shaukat Mehmood, the agency had started the work of cleaning the sewerage lines in the narrow and densely populated areas.

The workers of the agency were cleaning the manholes in Ittehad Colony and the agency had completed all the arrangements to ensure safety of the workers. "We have completed all the safety arrangements for the workers," he added.

The main objective of this project was to provide relief to the residents particularly in congested areas by cleaning the sewerage lines, he said adding, the sewage lines of other areas would also be cleared.

He said, WASA was committed to provide better services to its consumers for which solid steps were being taken.

WASA had divided the Rawalpindi city into three main zones East, West & PP-6, he said adding, in each zone there were several complaint centers which deal their relevant complaints.

These complaint centers serve their respective areas/UC's by providing technical and human resources services as all technical and supervising staff was available at these centers, he added.

Due to the narrow streets in the area, heavy machinery could not be used while the workers were clearing the sewerage lines manually, he added.

