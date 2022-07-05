MD WASA visits city areas to monitor rainwater drainage operation

Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer here on Tuesday visited different city areas to monitor drainage operation and performance of the teams deployed to remove stagnant rainwater in low-lying areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer here on Tuesday visited different city areas to monitor drainage operation and performance of the teams deployed to remove stagnant rainwater in low-lying areas.

He informed that 84mm rainfall was recorded in twin cities on Tuesday while maximum water level in Nullah Lai was recorded 18 feet.

The MD said that due to the Met Office heavy rainfall forecast for the twin-cities, WASA had been put on high alert and all the arrangements were finalized to cope with urban flooding. WASA teams and machinery were also mobilized and shifted to low-lying areas, he added.

He informed that 20 feet water level in Nullah Lai was recorded at Kattarian while 18 feet at Gawalmandi, adding that due to timely completion of dredging and de-silting project which had been completed before start of monsoon rains, no urban flooding like situation was faced.

The WASA teams, utilizing heavy machinery removed rain water from several low-lying areas including Committee Chowk underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Sadiqabad, Murree Road, Satellite and adjoining areas, he said and informed that despite heavy rain, the situation remained under control in the city and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Several small and big nullahs of the town were also cleaned, he added.

A WASA spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq also visited different areas and expressed their satisfaction over arrangements and the operation launched to clear rain water from low-lying areas.

They also appreciated WASA's efforts to clear roads and streets after heavy rainfall, he said.

He said that WASA Rawalpindi had completed all the arrangements for monsoon season and a rain emergency was declared. Leaves of the field staff had also been canceled, he added.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.