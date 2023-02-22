UrduPoint.com

MD WASA Visits Cricket Stadium Route To Inspect Sewerage System, Manholes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

MD WASA visits cricket stadium route to inspect sewerage system, manholes

Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the route of the cricket stadium and inspected the sewerage system and manholes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the route of the cricket stadium and inspected the sewerage system and manholes.

During the visit he also inspected water supply lines and other installations.

Director Water Supply, Director Sewerage and officials concerned were present on this occasion.

The MD said that the route of the cricket stadium had been cleared where the matches of Pakistan Super-League (PSL) would be played.

All water supply and sewage lines had been cleaned while the manholes had also been fixed.

He further said that the monitoring of the route would continue on a daily basis while WASA teams had also been formed which would work together with the district administration in surrounding areas of the stadium and on the route during PSL.

A team would visit the route on a daily basis in the morning and evening and try to address the complaints immediately if any.

The MD informed that he would monitor the operation.

On this occasion, the MD also gave instructions and warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Water Pakistan Super League Visit Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Ca ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Carbon Sequestration Project by ..

30 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leade ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leaders at Dubai Majlis to chart a ..

1 hour ago
 Bank of AJK launches customer service drive

Bank of AJK launches customer service drive

1 second ago
 China Seeks to 'Dethrone' US Economically, Not Mil ..

China Seeks to 'Dethrone' US Economically, Not Militarily - US Energy Adviser

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on protection, inclusion and safeguarding ..

Seminar on protection, inclusion and safeguarding of transgender held

3 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister to Visit US on February 22 ..

French Foreign Minister to Visit US on February 22-24 - Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.