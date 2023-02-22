MD WASA visits cricket stadium route to inspect sewerage system, manholes

Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the route of the cricket stadium and inspected the sewerage system and manholes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the route of the cricket stadium and inspected the sewerage system and manholes.

During the visit he also inspected water supply lines and other installations.

Director Water Supply, Director Sewerage and officials concerned were present on this occasion.

The MD said that the route of the cricket stadium had been cleared where the matches of Pakistan Super-League (PSL) would be played.

All water supply and sewage lines had been cleaned while the manholes had also been fixed.

He further said that the monitoring of the route would continue on a daily basis while WASA teams had also been formed which would work together with the district administration in surrounding areas of the stadium and on the route during PSL.

A team would visit the route on a daily basis in the morning and evening and try to address the complaints immediately if any.

The MD informed that he would monitor the operation.

On this occasion, the MD also gave instructions and warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.