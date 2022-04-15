UrduPoint.com

MD Wasa Want Rs 60 Million Recovery In April For Payment Of Salaries, Pension Before Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

MD Wasa want Rs 60 million recovery in April for payment of salaries, pension before Eid

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has set Rs 60 million recovery target for Apr 2022 urging Wasa recovery staff to work harder to enhance civic body's capacity to pay two-month salary to staff besides pension to pensioners ahead of Eid ul Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has set Rs 60 million recovery target for Apr 2022 urging Wasa recovery staff to work harder to enhance civic body's capacity to pay two-month salary to staff besides pension to pensioners ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Qaisar Raza said in a meeting here Friday that Wasa was facing financial crisis adding that it should operate on self help basis and recovery of bills from subscribers was its only source of income which must be expedited. Otherwise, Wasa Multan would not be able to pay salaries, pensions and meet operational expenses on electricity and oil.

Those not meeting recovery target would face action that may include dismissal from service, the MD Wasa said adding that show cause notices have already been issued to eight (8) recovery inspectors and thirteen (13) recovery assistants on poor performance.

He advised recovery staff to demonstrate team work to maximize recovery. He expressed concerns that recovery of not only the old default amounts but also the current bills was poor.

Recovery staff promised to work hard to meet targets.

MD Wasa also ordered crackdown on Wasa defaulters particularly the developers of housing colonies. He appealed Wasa subscribers to ensure payment of bills timely so that more improvement be made in Wasa services relating to water supply and sewerage.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Poor Water Oil May From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews progress on access roads to touris ..

Meeting reviews progress on access roads to tourist destinations

24 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

24 minutes ago
 US Wants China to Pay 'Greater Price' for Its Acti ..

US Wants China to Pay 'Greater Price' for Its Actions Around World - Senator

24 minutes ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

24 minutes ago
 France's Macron wades into debate over executive p ..

France's Macron wades into debate over executive pay

29 minutes ago
 Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.