MD Water Board directs officials to ample arrangements of water supply, drainage to facilitate people on Eid

Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan on Saturday directed the officials concerned to visit Eidgahs, mosques, imambagahs and review all the necessary arrangements with regard to water supply and drainage on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan on Saturday directed the officials concerned to visit Eidgahs, mosques, imambagahs and review all the necessary arrangements with regard to water supply and drainage on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.

The MD Water Board has Chief Engineer Water Ghulam Qadir Abbas and Chief Engineer Sewerage Saleem Ahmed and other officials concerned to take appropriate arrangements to facilitate people on the occasion of Eid-tul-Fitr, especially during Namaz-e-Eid said a statement.

Asadullah has directed all Chief Engineers, Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers to keep their mobile phones open on the occasion of Eid so that they can be contacted immediately in case of any emergency.

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has also directed the Water Board to be vigilant in dealing with any emergency situation regarding supply and drainage services on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The best arrangements should be made so that the citizens do not have to face any problem with regard to water supply and drainage on Eid, the Minister said.