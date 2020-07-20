MDA announces to revive cancelled plots in various housing sectors

Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) here on Monday announced to revive the allotments of hundreds of residential plots in various housing sectors in the Municipal jurisdiction of Mirpur city which were lying in dole drum for past about 35 years because of their cancellation during the previous regimes on different grounds

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) here on Monday announced to revive the allotments of hundreds of residential plots in various housing sectors in the Municipal jurisdiction of Mirpur city which were lying in dole drum for past about 35 years because of their cancellation during the previous regimes on different grounds.

"The sitting AJK government , under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, has ordered for the revival of the allotment of the cancelled plots in various housing sector of Mirpur city on the orders of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir", Director General of Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), Chudhary Ejaz Raza said at a press conference at Kashmir Press Club here.

The DG was flanked by the Legal Advisor to MDA Ch. Muhammad Jameel Advocate and President District Bar Association Mirpur Mirza Qamar uz Zaman Advocate and other officials of the MDA were also present.

Ejaz Raza continued that the sitting AJK government formed Fayaz Abbasi Commission on the allotment of several hundreds of plots, allegedly allotted in ambiguity in the past, had sent his recommendations to the Supreme Court of AJK seeking revival/regularization of the allotments of such plots located in various housing sectors in the city. The plots, it may be added, were formerly allotted by the City Municipal Corporation authority, on different grounds including on occupation and possession basis to the concerned occupants, possessors etc, he added.

The DG made it clear that those plots allotted in the places of public utilization including those meant for parks, graveyards, mosques, schools or other places would continue stand cancelled.

Ejaz Raza said that the MDA would start serving the notices of regularization to all concerned from Tuesday under a phased plan.

"At first leg of serving notices of regularization of plots, the allotees of the housing sector of C/1, C/2 and C/3 would be served the notices without any discrimination under three-pronged strategy. Under the 03-pronged categories, the plots allotted in the places of public utilization will be cancelled in one go. "Whereas the cancelled plots lying in the master plan will be revived instantly", the MDA chief said.

To a question, the DG categorically declared that about 30 of the plots which had been allotted by the MDA during previous regimes of the DG Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan and Ch. Javed Iqbal at some prime locations of public interest, had been cancelled and these cancelled allotments would not be revived, he added.

To another question, he said that only those plots were being revived which had been recommended for revival by the competent Fiyaz Abbasi commission and under onward orders by the apex court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The DG said that a three-member committee comprising Presidents of District Bar Association Mirza Qamara Zaman, Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ch. Javed Iqbal and Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Sajaad Jiraal had been formed to monitor the whole process of regularization of the cancelled plots and the disbursement of the revival notices to the concerned allottees in formal public hearing being commenced at the MDA Offices Complex Hall here from Tuesday, he concluded.