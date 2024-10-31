MDA architect software ready to speed up map plan scrutiny, approval procedure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Architect Directorate officials of Multan Development Authority (MDA) spent a daylong training session with MDA’s IT officials for their training on a newly-developed software, meant to speed up the process of submitting, scrutinizing and approval of map plan for convenience of the people.

The initiative was another step towards digitalising MDA’s working under the supervision of Director General MDA Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, says an official release.

Rana Saleem said on the occasion that MDA’s working was being digitalized gradually and the new in-house developed software is ready which once operational would make the map plan submission and approval only a click away.

This software also has provisions to check fraud, he said adding that it would scrutinize the plan and after approval the document would carry a specific QR Code. This QR Code can be utilized to assess online whether the map plan was genuine or fake, he added.

DG MDA further stated that civic body was already providing sixteen services online through its online window portal. Moreover, another software has already been developed to issue different Challan to the people for recovery of dues, he said. DG MDA commended the work of Director Information Technology Muhammad Huzaifa and his team for their contribution to digitalizing the procedures.